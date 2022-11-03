Uber app starts sending notification for ads, here is what company says

Uber is now reportedly experimenting with push notifications for ads. The company has started sending unrelated ads to its customers and several users are complaining about it, according to a report from TechCrunch. The cited source claims that the company had sent different ads to users and one of them offered users two months of free Peloton subscription.

Some of the users have expressed their disappointment on Twitter as they are getting unwanted notifications from Uber app. While every other service that we use also offers ads, most of the apps are at least not sending push notification ads.

The latest move comes just a few weeks after the company announced that it is adding a new advertising division in the app. While the ads are not yet visible in the Indian version of Uber app, the report says that the company only has plans to offer an "in-app ad experience." But, the company reportedly asserted that users will only get ads when they interact with its service, and users are now upset about it because the platform has now started sending notifications for ads.

This "was a limited test and users can always manage their mobile notification settings under Privacy and then Notifications in the app," Uber said. Of course, you do have the option to disable notifications; however, this even turns off important notifications from the service.

As of now, there is no information on when this test will get over and how many people are included in this. The company hasn't given any clarification on when this test will last and whether it will be made available to everyone in the future.

As for the in-app ad experience, the report claims that Uber will start placing a single brand during an entire trip. It will reportedly display ads in the app while a user is waiting for a car, during the ride or when you arrive at the destination. The advertisers will reportedly have the option to modify ads, which will be based on trip history and destination.