Uber CEO says there will be no job cuts, company in a good place

The tech industry is going through a rough time right now. Big tech companies like Meta, Twitter, Amazon, and many others have laid off hundreds and thousands of employees in the last month. Despite the tough situation in the tech sector, Chief Executive Officer of Uber Technologies Dara Khosrowshahi said that he is not considering cutting jobs to deal with the uncertain economic outlook.

Speaking at the Economic Club of Chicago, Bloomberg reported, Khosrowshahi said that the company is in a "good place" and would not consider reducing its headcount. The ride-hailing giant's CEO further said that the company is seeing "zero signs of weakness".

During the same event, Khosrowshahi also said that he is "optimistic about the supply of drivers on the platform despite a protracted shortage that has raised fares and wait times." "Our driver base has increased substantially," he added. In November, Uber reported its third-quarter revenue jumped 72 per cent to $8.34 billion.

Uber seems to be trying to avoid widespread layoffs for a long time. Hence, the company is taking a more conservative approach to hiring and other investments. To recall, during the initial COVID wave, Uber fired more than 6000 thousand employees globally, out of which nearly 600 were working from India. In addition, the ride-hailing company shut close to 45 offices globally as a part of cost-cutting measures.

Khosrowshahi's comment comes after several Big Tech companies started laying off thousands of employees as a result of economic downtime. Among these companies is Uber's rival Lyft that recently reduced its headcount by 13 per cent. Twitter, Meta and Amazon have together fired more than 25000 employees globally. It all started with the new Twitter boss Elon Musk firing 50 per cent of the workforce without any prior notice. Meta followed Twitter and laid off nearly 11000 employees and CEO Mark Zuckerberg took full responsibility for the situation. Amazon also fired thousands of employees across the globe and now, as per reports, tech giant Google is also planning to layoff employees and is evaluating employee performance through a new performance system.