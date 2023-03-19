Uber charges Rs 1525 from a Delhi based customers for just 21kms, here’s what happened next

If you are a frequent cab user, chances are that you must have felt that the fare was too high for your ride. At times, we flag this to the concerned company and get a refund. But other times, we just let it go. However, when a Delhi-based woman was charged Rs 1,525 for a 21 km trip within the city, she decided to raise the issue with the company and got a response that you wouldn't expect.

Uber overcharges customer for 21 km trip

According to a Times Now report, the woman booked an Uber from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Chittaranjan Park on Thursday. The distance was around 21 kms. However, when the final bill for the trip was generated, it amounted to a whopping Rs 1525. The woman had to pay the cab driver initially but spoke to the company later on.

The Times Now report further states that Uber representatives told the customer that the reason behind the inflated bill was due to an error in the GPS tracking system. A refund of Rs 900 covering the extra charges of the ride was offered to the woman. Moreover, the refund was credited in the woman's Uber wallet in the form of Uber cash. The same can be used only in future Uber rides.

What does Uber say?

Times Now also reports that when the company investigated the bill's details, it was found that an Uttar Pradesh interstate charge was included in the bill even though the woman didn't cross state borders and travelled within the city. A municipal corporation tax was also included in the bill and was charged twice. It is to be noted that the MCD toll tax is levied only on commercial vehicles that are entering Delhi from another state.

Speaking about the incident, an Uber representative told Times Now, "This incident was a case of fare miscalculation due to GPS error. Whenever such cases or complaints are raised, the users are immediately refunded."

This isn't the first time that a customer has complained about a mammoth cab bill. People often complain about being charged quite high for rides by various cab companies like Uber and Ola. A Delhi resident named Sparsh Gupta had also tweeted about his unbelievably high cab bill and said that the bill was three times more than what was initially displayed to him at the end of the ride.