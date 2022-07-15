Uber drivers will not cancel your trip after asking for your destination, here's why

Do you also get annoyed when your Uber drivers cancel your trip after asking for your destination? Well, if that is something you hate going through every day, Uber has announced an update that will ease your woes. Uber announced that now drivers will be able to see the destination of the passenger before accepting the ride. It is not a nice feeling when you are getting late for work, but your Uber driver does not wish to travel to your destination even after making you wait. The ride-hailing giant has decided to roll out the update after looking at the feedback received from the drivers.

"To enhance transparency and remove frustration for riders and drivers, drivers on the Uber platform across India will now be able to see the trip destination before they decide to accept the ride. Encouraged by the reduction in the number of trip cancellations after the pilot launch in May 2022, Uber has decided to do away with the trip acceptance threshold and rolled out the unconditional feature to all cities. Uber will continue monitoring feedback from drivers and riders and make changes if required," Uber said in a statement.

Uber said that to help drivers deal with the increase in fuel prices, it had increased the pay by 15 per cent. The company has also started compensating drivers when they travel a long distance to pick up riders. The payment frequency has also been changed to all weekdays for drivers to receive online payment transfer. Another very important update that was rolled out a couple of days ago, displays the mode of payment. So once the drivers accept the ride, they will get to know whether they will be paid in cash or online.

To address feedback from Moto drivers about lack of awareness about waiting charges, Uber will now send a push notification to riders about waiting charges when they book a trip. Drivers at the airport often faced an operational challenge as they had to pay for airport charges upfront and later get reimbursed. However, now Uber has introduced cashless operations at airports in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore.

