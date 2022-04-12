Uber hikes cab prices in Delhi due to rise in fuel prices

Commuting from one place to another in AC cabs may dig a huge hole in your pockets now, especially if you live in Delhi. The convenient Uber rides will get pricier in Delhi. The company announced that the fares would be increased by at least 12 per cent and the increasing fuel prices are solely to be blamed for this. Uber has increased prices to cushion drivers from the blow of fuel price hikes.

Talking about the recent price hike in Delhi, Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia said in his statement, "We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of the spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi NCR by 12 per cent. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed."

Uber had previously increased cab prices in Mumbai and other cities due to the increase in fuel prices. The company had increased the cab prices by almost 15 per cent. Uber will make further changes as per the fluctuations in fuel prices.

Uber and Ola drivers in Bengaluru. Hyderabad and other cities have opted for a "no-AC policy" ever since fuel prices went up. It was reported that drivers demanded extra cash from passengers for switching on the AC. However, Uber had told Financial Express that it would take action against the drivers charging extra to a fee for switching on the AC. "Uber does not levy extra charges for switching on the AC during a ride and any driver who is charging such fee will face action from the company for violating our community guidelines," a company spokesperson told FE. If a driver refuses to switch on the AC during a ride, the user can reach out to Uber via in-app chat messages and post-trip feedback. If the driver refuses to comply with Uber's guidelines, he may lose access to the Uber app, the spokesperson noted.

Fuel prices in Delhi

In Delhi, the petrol prices refuse to come down. Petrol now costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel costs Rs 96.67 per litre. Similarly, in Mumbai, the petrol costs Rs 120.51 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 104.77 per litre.