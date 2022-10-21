Uber introduces electric taxis in Delhi-NCR

Uber has launched electric vehicles for customers in some parts of the Delhi-NCR region. The company has stated that it plans to expand its efforts over the coming months. Presently, these electric cabs are only available for pre-scheduled trips, TechCrunch reported.

Uber's spokesperson said that the company is committed to support Indian government’s emission goals. "Expect to see more electric vehicles — be they two, three or four-wheeled — across Indian cities in the coming months."

The company did not share how many EV cabs were operational on its platform in India, but insisted that it is working with multiple fleet partners, OEMs and charging infra providers “to gradually build the EV business in a sustainable manner.”

Customers can choose these electric cabs through the 'Reserve' feature on the Uber app, wherein they will have to choose a pick-up time for the ride which ideally should be up to 30 days in advance. In case of trip cancellation, users have the option of free cancellation upto 60 minutes before the scheduled trip, according to Uber.

India is currently pushing firms to cut down their fleet emissions. New Delhi has even pledged to reduce dependency on oil imports and cut emissions as it remains focused to withstand the 2015 Paris climate change treaty.



