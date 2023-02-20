Uber, Ola and Rapido bike taxi banned in Delhi with immediate effect, transport dept says rules not followed

Uber, Ola and Rapido bike taxi services have now been banned in Delhi, which might come as a big surprise to many. Those who rely on two-wheeler transport to reach their destination without paying a higher price will likely disheartened by the news. The Delhi Transport Department has issued a public notice to these ride sharing companies to put a stop to bike taxi services with immediate effect.

It has come to light that that bike taxi service provided by Uber, Ola and Rapido have violated transport rules. Hence, the service has been by the city's transport department.

"It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/numbers are being used to carry passengers on hire which is purely commercial operation and a violation of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988," the transport department said in the notice.

The notice sent by the transport department has explicitly mentioned that if the Ola, Uber, and Rapido riders continue to provide bike taxi service in Delhi, then a fine of Rs 5,000 will be charged. If the offence is committed the second time or subsequently, then a fine of Rs 10,000 will be charged as well as imprisonment.

In addition to this, the driving license of the driver will also get suspended for a minimum period of three years, according to the details mentioned in the official notice sent to the ride sharing companies.

The fine for Ola, Uber and Rapido will be much higher. The notice highlighted that these digital platforms that are providing bike taxi rides to users will be charged with a fine of Rs 1 lakh under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, if they facilitate the operation.

The latest move of banning bike taxi service comes just weeks after the Supreme Court banned Rapido services in Maharashtra and declined relief to this bike, taxi and auto service provider as the company was operating in the state without a legal license, as per reports.