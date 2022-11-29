Uber to now remind you to put on rear seatbelts, to take action if trip ends before rider’s destination

Uber has rolled out a bunch of security updates that will make the lives of commuters safer and easier. Traveling in cabs in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and others can be daunting if you are a woman. However, Uber's new security features will make the experience less scary. The drive-hailing giant has rolled out the seatbelt reminder feature, updated Ride check feature which will ask about the user's safety if the cab stops before a rider's final destination, SOS integration, revamped safety toolkit, expanded support and more.

Talking about the new safety features, Sooraj Nair, Head - Safety Operations, Uber India & South Asia, said, "There's nothing more critical than the safety of the people we serve. Uber is committed to constantly investing in both technology and human intervention that improves the experience on the platform for drivers and riders. We are proud to introduce new and expanded safety features along with strengthened support today. We believe that safety never stops and will continue looking at solutions to improve safety on our platform."

Here are some of the features

– Audio rear seatbelt reminder: A lot of cities have made it compulsory for commuters to wear seat belts even at the rear seat. Uber is now making it mandatory for travelers.

Going forward, when the Uber trip starts, there will be an audio rear seat belt reminder for riders on the driver's phone along with a push notification on the rider's phone. This will nudge riders to buckle up and stay safe.

– RideCheck 3.0: Uber already has a ridecheck feature which detects trip anomalies and offers support.Uber can currently detect long stops, the feature was introduced in India in 2019 Each time the system detected an unusually long stop during a ride, both the rider and driver received a notification asking if everything was ok. Now, the company has expanded its tracker. The RideCheck technology will now detect when a trip takes an unexpected route or when a trip ends unexpectedly before the rider's final destination.

– SOS Integration: Uber has now launched SOS integration with local police to share critical information with them including live location. The feature is already live in Hyderabad and the company is in active talks with major metro cities.



– Safety toolkit: Uber's 24X7 Safety Line allows riders to call 88006-88666 from their phone or access it via the Uber app to connect to a live support agent. Now, this line will be available to riders to report any safety issues while on-trip and upto 30 minutes after the trip has ended. Experts from Uber's twin support centres in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam are available round the clock for support and answer 99% of incoming calls within the first 30 seconds.