Uber will allow users to reserve cabs up to 90 days in advance: Here’s how 

It has become increasingly difficult to book a cab at the airport, especially if you land during peak hours. The demand is always high, due to which, the fares are higher than usual. Travellers are often forced to book an UberPremium or an UberXL due to the surge in demand and unavailability of cabs. However, Uber is now making it easier for users to book cab at the airport.

"Our goal at Uber is to help you go anywhere effortlessly, which is why we're thrilled to announce a series of new products aimed at making your airport experience smoother than ever," Uber said in a blog post.

Here are the list of features Uber announced that will make your Airport ride smoother

UberReserve

One of the most important features that Uber has announced is called the UberReserve, the feature as the name suggests will allow users to book cabs up to 90 days in advance. This means you can set the time of your arrival at the airport well in advance and get the cab without any hassle. Users will see the upfront price, and receive details about your driver in advance of the trip.The feature has been expanded to US and Canada.

In-app directions

Locating your cab in a busy airport can be a task. So in order to tackle those issues, Uber is adding step-by-step, in-app directions to guide you from the gate to the Uber pickup area. "Our new wayfinding feature offers specific directions at more than 30 airports across the globe and we'll expand further in the coming months," Uber said in a blog. The in-app directions will be rolled out in three different Indian cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi.

Walking ETAs

Apart from providing in-app directions to users, Uber will also provide walking ETAs which will help you in knowing how long will it take to get to the pick up location. "Say goodbye to that stress and hello to our new feature that will help you more accurately plan how long it will take to get from gate to baggage claim, soon available in more than 400 airports around the world," Uber said in a blog post.

Additionally, Uber also announced that it will be rolling out Business Comfort in select cities, an exclusive ride option for those traveling for work with a unique business-class experience.