UIDAI launches new security system to curb Aadhaar-related frauds, details here

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently rolled out a new two-layered security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication to secure Aadhaar. The new security mechanism was released in light to curb identity and spoofing-related fraud and secure Aadhaar details of citizens.

The Central government has added a two-step security verification mechanism backed by artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) which will authenticate fingerprints and detect spoofing related attempts during the Aadhaar card validation process.

According to the UIDAI, the new technology upgrade will use a combination of both "finger minutia and finger image" to check liveliness of the scanned fingerprint. "The new two-factor/layer authentication is adding add-on checks to validate the genuineness (liveness) of the fingerprint so as to further cut down the chances of spoofing attempts," reads UIDAI's official release.

The two-step verification is further aimed to make Aadhaar authentication transactions even more robust and secure. It will be used immensely in sectors including banking, finance, telecom and government. The two-step- security verification, will strengthen the Aadhaar-enabled payment system and curb malicious attempts or unauthorised use of Aadhaar card to steal money or get benefits in someone else's name. This will greatly benefit the 'bottom of the pyramid' who are often exploited due to spoofing and unawareness.

Notably, the new security system is now fully functional on ground. UIDAI and its regional offices are contacting user agencies to switch to this more secure two-step verification system. "The new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication has now become fully functional. The rollout and migration happened after months of discussion and hand-holding by UIDAI of its partners and user agencies," the release added.

"By the end of December 2022, a cumulative number of Aadhaar authentication transactions had crossed 88.29 billion and clocking an average per day transactions of 70 million. A majority of them are fingerprint-based authentications, indicative of its usage and utility in daily lives," says UIDAI as cited by PTI.

What is fingerprint spoofing

Meanwhile, it is worth noticing that with the advancement to the digital age, people are getting more vulnerable to the dark side of the internet. Scammers are finding new ways to trick people or target innocent citizens. One such method they use is fingerprint spoofing.

As we know, the Aadhaar card has become a single source for offline/online identity verification across the country for the India residents. The Aadhaar enrollment number can be used to authenticate and establish identity across various sectors including education and banking. People can also access their bank account with Aadhaar. Or get benefits of various government policies due to Aadhaar.

Due to this reason, scammers are targeting to steal Aadhaar to steal identity data from others and get financial benefits by impersonating as someone else. For example as Aadhaar verification earlier just need fingerprint authentication, these fraudsters create artificial fingerprints or use different materials to fake or spoof fingerprints to pass the verification process.

However, now with the new two-layered security mechanism, the central government is directly dealing with such malicious activities and curbing spoofing.