UiPath to offer automation skills courses on Coursera



To upskill and reskill employees, students, and professionals, leading enterprise software company UiPath has partnered with Coursera to offer automation education courses. The offerings will include free courses, Professional Certificates, and full collegiate degrees from leading universities.



The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Specialization and Step into RPA course from Coursera will help with building comprehensive knowledge and professional-level skills in developing and deploying UiPath software robots. The six-course, online Specialization begin with an introduction to UiPath and basic concepts of RPA, augmenting that foundation with RPA design and development strategies and methodologies using UiPath platform solutions.

According to the company, the RPA Specialization creates competence for both business and technical users in designing and building automated solutions for business processes and prepares learners for the UiPath Certified RPA Associate exam. Coursera says it will also provide individuals with access to a broad catalog of online educational resources in high-demand fields, including technology and business.



Tom Clancy, Senior Vice President of Learning at UiPath says “Democratising access to technical skills around automation is a core value proposition at UiPath, and anyone can prepare to enter the automation field or advance their careers through this specialisation. Our automation courses and professional certificate on Coursera will help narrow the skills gap in an automation-first world.”



Research from UiPath and Bain & Company reveals that 86 per cent of employees want to use automation, but only 30 per cent of business leaders give them access to it. Democratising automation skills is also pertinent to organisations as they are challenged by technology fragmentation that slows the organisation down.



“As digital transformation sweeps across industries, employees need to learn the skills and emerging technologies required to compete and thrive professionally,” said Betty Vandenbosch, Chief Content Officer at Coursera.

According to the Coursera 2021 Impact Report, 81 per cent of learners on Coursera in emerging markets reported achieving career benefits such as earning a raise or promotion or starting a new career, while 71 per cent of learners overall reported achieving those career benefits.

In addition, as organisations seek to retain workers and attract new employees in a highly competitive labor market, a recent UiPath survey of U.S. business executives found that 85 per cent believe that incorporating automation and automation training into their organisation will help them retain employees and attract new talent.

Also Read: 'To usher an era of decentralisation’: WazirX, Coinswitch Kuber bosses on crypto

Also Read: Bharti Airtel stock rises 3% as board to consider raising funds on Jan 28