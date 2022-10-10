UK man charged Rs 32 Lakh for 15-minute Uber ride, here is what happened

Have you ever thought about how much an intercontinental ride from Uber will cost? A man from the UK was billed $39,317 (roughly Rs 32,39,610) by Uber for a ride accidentally set from the UK to Australia.

22-year-old Oliver Kaplan from Manchester, UK booked a cab from the ride-share app after finishing his work. He set the drop-off location to a pub in Witchwood to meet his friends, which was roughly 15 minutes away from his pick-up location. The drop-off location was just four miles away, and the price for the ride was quoted between $11 and $12. But the following day, in his hangover state, Oliver checked a message he received from Uber. And to his horror, the ride-sharing service sent him a bill of $39,317 (around Rs 32,51,300). "I ordered an Uber like I do most nights on the way home from work, and everything seemed normal. The driver arrived, I got in the Uber, and he took me exactly where I was meant to be going," Oliver told Manchester Evening News, a South West News Service.

The trainee chef quickly contacted Uber's customer support to find out why he got a heavy bill for such a small ride. After investigation, Uber revealed that due to some technical problems, the drop-off location was set to a location of the same name in Australia.

Thankfully, the amount was not deducted from Oliver's bank account due to insufficient funds. Therefore, Uber could not deduct the amount from his account and sent him a message instead.

This is not the first time a passenger got slapped with a pricey bill from Uber. In 2020, a drunk British student accidentally entered the wrong destination. For a ride for just 250 miles, he entered an address of a location five-hours away. He even slept the entire time and reached the wrong location with a bill of $1,700 (roughly Rs 1,40,075).