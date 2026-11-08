UK to use facial recognition technology in wider immigration enforcement drive

According to a The Guardian report, UK Home Office documents indicate that facial recognition could be used for general immigration enforcement, including civil violations such as overstaying a visa or entering the country without permission.

The technology would compare faces captured by cameras against watchlists to identify individuals who may be subject to deportation or suspected of immigration-related offences. Authorities believe the system could help locate migrants while reducing repeated enforcement visits to homes and workplaces.

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UK expands immigration enforcement operations

The proposed expansion follows Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's decision to double the immigration enforcement budget and increase staffing by 60%. The additional resources are expected to support tens of thousands of additional raids, arrests and deportations.

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The government has already tested live facial recognition at Holyhead port in north Wales. Between November 2025 and February 2026, officials conducted three trials targeting people travelling from Ireland who were subject to deportation orders or wanted over immigration-related criminal offences.

Policy documents indicate that the programme is moving towards formal implementation. However, the Home Office has not specified which transport hubs or public events could be targeted. Potential deployments in areas described as having heightened community sensitivity have also raised questions about the selection process.

Campaigners raise surveillance concerns

The Home Office has said it is examining the potential benefits and implications of expanding facial recognition for immigration enforcement. The policy documents state that individuals under 18 will not be included on immigration enforcement watchlists.

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However, campaigners have warned that the technology could increase surveillance of migrant communities and disproportionately affect minority ethnic groups, particularly given concerns about facial recognition accuracy and mistaken identification.

Sarah Lasoye of the Open Rights Group criticised the proposed approach, saying: “Immigration enforcement and police forces are exploiting an absence of national legislation regulating uses of AI technologies, including facial recognition, in the public sector.”

Griff Ferris, a spokesperson for the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, also warned that expanding surveillance in public spaces could intensify existing fears among migrant communities.