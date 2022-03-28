Ukraine is selling NFTs of Russian invasion timeline to raise funds for its army, civilians amid war

Blockchain has introduced important new venues of interest to the world at large, but it is their application that keeps gaining headlines every now and then. The latest such example comes straight from Ukraine. As the country fights the Russian invasion, it has now come up with a novel idea of selling the war itself - through NFTs.

For this, an official collection of events pertaining to the war, as recorded by Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation, will be converted into NFTs. Each of these NFTs or tokens will include "a real news piece from an official source" as well as an illustration from artists from around the globe, as mentioned on the website that will host the NFT collection for sale.

For those unaware, NFTs are non-fungible tokens and are among the top buzzwords in the world of blockchain after cryptocurrencies. You can read all about them here.

Ukraine, being the tech-savvy nation that it has been for long, has decided to sell these NFTs to raise funds. The information was shared recently by the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov in a tweet. As first noted by The Verge, Fedorov shared the link of the new NFTs, all listed under a collection titled "Meta History: Museum of War."

"@Meta_History_UA NFT-Museum is launched. The place to keep the memory of war," Fedorov wrote in the tweet. The accompanying link to the NFT Museum shows a list of war events that took place from February 24, the day Russia began with its invasion of Ukraine, to February 26.

The updates, as shared by the Ministry of Digital Transformation at the time, will now be converted into NFTs and sold. The three days of events include some historical decisions on both sides of the border. Examples include the February 24 update at about 6 am - "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine," and the 9 am update stating "Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine."

Will the NFTs help Ukraine?

The sale of the NFTs will start on Tuesday and a total of 54 such NFTs will be up for purchase. The idea for Ukraine is to generate as much funds from the NFTs as possible, in order to help its own people, forces, and civilians alike.

While some of the NFTs on the list may not be too attractive to buyers by themselves, the charitable cause of the exercise is likely what will encourage people to participate in the sale. As Fedorov has mentioned, all funds from the sales will go to the people of Ukraine and with the world standing with the nation amidst the Kremlin attack, the NFT collection is bound to pique the interest of the digital community.