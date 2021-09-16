UN calls for urgent action over artificial intelligence risk to human rights, wants new rules framed

UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday said that moratoriums should be placed on the sale and use of artificial intelligence (AI) systems until adequate safeguards are put in place internationally. She said that the consequences of the unfettered proliferation of such technologies could be catastrophic.Bachelet did not name any country where AI is being misused nor did she call for its complete ban. However, she emphasised greater transparency as she pointed out the AI's "ability to feed human rights violations at an enormous scale with virtually no visibility."

"The higher the risk for human rights, the stricter the legal requirements for the use of AI technology should be," she said. "We cannot afford to continue playing catch-up regarding AI - allowing its use with limited or no boundaries or oversight, and dealing with the almost inevitable human rights consequences after the fact," she said in a statement.

Bachelet also said the AI applications that cannot be used in compliance with international human rights law should be banned. "Artificial intelligence can be a force for good, helping societies overcome some of the great challenges of our times. But AI technologies can have negative, even catastrophic, effects if they are used without sufficient regard to how they affect people's human rights," she said.

The High Commissioner's comments come alongside the publication of a report by the UN Human Rights Council which analyses how AI affects people's right to privacy and other rights, including the rights to health, education, freedom of movement, freedom of peaceful assembly and association, and freedom of expression. The report also addressed human rights risks posed by a range of AI-powered technologies - including profiling, automated decision-making and machine learning.

"Given the rapid and continuous growth of AI, filling the immense accountability gap in how data is collected, stored, shared and used is one of the most urgent human rights questions we face," Bachelet said. "This is why there needs to be systematic assessment and monitoring of the effects of AI systems to identify and mitigate human rights risks," she added.

The report notes that biometric technologies are prevalent in areas where more human rights guidance is urgently needed". These technologies include facial recognition, which are increasingly used to identify people in real-time and from a distance, potentially allowing unlimited tracking of individuals.

"The complexity of the data environment, algorithms and models underlying the development and operation of AI systems, as well as intentional secrecy of government and private actors are factors undermining meaningful ways for the public to understand the effects of AI systems on human rights and society," the report noted.