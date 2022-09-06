Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal, his family and pet rescued in tractor from flooded society in Bengaluru

Torrential rains in Bengaluru have turned into an absolute nightmare for the residents. Clogged roads, tractors on the road ferrying people have become a common sight in what is known as the "Silicon Valley" of the East. Not only has the rain hampered the day to day life of people in Bengaluru, it has even claimed lives. In the past couple of days, many IT employees in the city have been going to their swanky offices in tractors because no other mode of transport can wade through the flooded streets of the city. Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal too had to face the wrath of the rain gods.

Munjal, who founded the edtech company Unacademy, had to use a tractor to rescue his pet and his family members from a submerged society. Tractors that were quite an unwanted sight in a metropolitan city like Bengaluru is not turning out to be so useful. Sharing a video of his pet Albus in a tractor, Munjal wrote, "Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a tractor from our society that's now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I'll try my best to help."

In the video, Munjal's pet Albus, who is possibly a Shihtzu, is seen barking at the camera. The dog is seated on a tractor and accompanied by rescuers and his family members. The video was shot by Munjal from another vehicle. Commenting on the current situation, Munjal called it "bad" and asked people to take care. He even offered to help people who are stuck in the city that is currently submerged in water.

Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that's now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I'll try my best to help. pic.twitter.com/MYnGgyvfx0 — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) September 6, 2022



Twitter users had mixed reactions to his video. While some could not stop commenting about how cute his dog looks, many got scared to see such an influential person in such a pitiable condition. "Munjal Sir, if this is your condition then what will happen to the general public, please move your HQ to Jaipur," a Twitter user wrote.

On September 5, a deluge of IT employees in Bengaluru commuted using tractors to the office because they could not afford to take leave. Sharing her plight, a female employee working in an IT firm told ANI, "We cannot take so many leaves from the office, our work is being affected. We are awaiting tractors to drop us for Rs 50.