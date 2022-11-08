Unacademy fires 350 more employees, CEO Gaurab Munjal apologizes and promises severance pay

This is not the first time the ed-tech startup is laying off employees. In the third round of layoffs, Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal fired 10 per cent of the workforce, which accounts for nearly 350 people. Munjal apologized to employees through an email.

To recall, a couple of months ago, Unacademy fired 150 employees after a performance improvement plan. Prior to that, in April, the ed-tech startup fired close to 800 employees from its sales and marketing team and a few other departments.

In the latest internal email that Munjal sent to employees, he noted that the company needs to cut costs amid harsh economic conditions. That's what he stated as the reason behind the layoffs. In the same mail, Munjal said that Unacademy "needs to keep optimizing and building efficient systems for leaner and unprecedented times."

The third round of layoffs comes after the company promised in July that there will be no more layoffs. Munjal had sent an internal email promising the same. Taking a u-turn from his decision, Munjal apologized to employees impacted in an email."I want to apologise to everyone sincerely since we made a commitment of no layoffs in the organization but the market challenges have forced us to reevaluate our decisions. Funding has significantly slowed down and a large portion of our core business has moved offline," the email noted.

"We are no strangers to the harsh economic conditions that everyone is witnessing these days. These are very difficult times for the technology ecosystem. And things are getting worse with each passing day," Munjal wrote in the mail.

He added, "I am deeply saddened to share that we will have to say goodbye to some of our extremely talented Unacademy employees to reduce the redundancies in our operations. These would be across the Unacademy group from verticals where we have to take a difficult decision either to scale down or shut."

Unacademy said that affected employees would receive communication within 48 hours from the HR department. Munjal also said that laid off employees will receive severance pay equivalent to their notice period and an additional two months' salary. Additionally, the company will provide medical insurance coverage for an additional year as well as dedicated placement and career support. "The next few days will be about helping the members who are leaving Unacademy and I would like to request all functions and teams to support this transition," Munjal noted in the mail.