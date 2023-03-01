Unihertz Luna first impressions: This is not the Nothing Phone 2

The Nothing Phone 1 has repeatedly been called out for copying the form factor of the iPhone line, when, in reality, the Nothing Phone 1 has an identity of its own, with its uniqueness being the glyph lights at the back. Enter Unihertz Luna, wherein, Unihertz is this Shanghai-based Chinese firm, and Luna is their latest smartphone offering that has been heavily copied from the Nothing Phone 1. And let me tell you one more thing — apart from the LED lights that are there at the back of the Luna, it shares no other similarities with the Nothing Phone 1. So, what is this Unihertz Luna all about? Well, as soon as I first discovered the phone in Carl Pei's hand, I knew I wanted to experience it for myself. And so, I went to the Unihertz booth at MWC Barcelona to check out the Luna smartphone, and here are my first impressions of it.

Unihertz Luna: First impressions

The main highlight of the Unihertz Luna is its design, i.e. the LED lights that are attached to the back. And trust me, if you think that the Nothing Phone 1 is nothing beyond its glyph interface, well, this one is even average at best. So, of course, the LED lights are the star of the show here. At the back, there's a transparent glass design that shows off the barebones interior of the phone. Not quite literally, but you understand, right? So thankfully, the LED lights are placed in a different way to those of the Nothing Phone 1. Otherwise, the Luna would've been called out to be a direct clone of the Phone 1. As for the functionality of the lights, there's a special LED lights section in the settings menu that lets you customise the lights according to your preference. Unihertz has also given a bunch of ringtones that make the LED lights blink in different patterns whenever someone calls. Now, apart from the LED lights, there's nothing that really makes it an extraordinary device.

However, the pricing of the phone could decide its ultimate fate in the market. You see, the Unihertz reps told me that the Luna could very well be priced under $300, and I'd suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt. But, if this does come true, then the launch price of the phone will still be $169 less than that of the Nothing Phone 1, which originally launched at a starting price of $469. That is if we are still comparing both devices. Also, the phone is slated to launch later this month. So, of course, we are very far from knowing all the official details.

With that said, for under $300, the kind of hardware that you're getting on the Unihertz Luna is worth nothing. Under the hood, there's the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There's a 5,000mAh battery, 18W charging support, outdated Android 12 software, a 108MP triple-rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie snapper. Of course, if we look at $300 by Indian standards, which is roughly about Rs 25,000, the Unihertz Luna with its kind of hardware will be a hard sell in the country, despite having the glowing LED lights at the back. Because this kind of specs is usually found in sub-Rs 15,000 smartphones in India. So, with a price tag of Rs 25,000, I don't think Luna will be able to thrive in the Indian market. But maybe, I am getting a little ahead of myself, as we don't even know whether the company is even planning to launch the phone in India or not, so that is something that remains to be seen.

However, by world standards, for the kind of hardware that we are getting on the Unihertz Luna, that too at a sub $300 price-point, I think the Unihertz Luna should be able to disrupt the market. Again, I could be wrong here. Because this phone will only appeal to people who are after the looks of the phone, as the hardware on the Luna, as I earlier said, is pretty average. But then again, will people really accept a phone that is being tagged as a copy of Nothing Phone 1? I would like to see how that pans out.

For now, the time that I spent with Unihertz Luna, I think the company has done a decent job with the design. Funny enough, the camera module design looks exactly like a miniaturised version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max's camera. In fact, I was even thinking that if you could merge the frame of the iPhone 14 Pro series with the LED lights of the Nothing Phone 1, what you get is the Unihertz Luna. But on a serious note, the main question still remains — what else beyond the flashy design?