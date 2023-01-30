Union Budget app for Android and iOS will deliver budget 2023 in paperless form: How it works

The Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 will be presented by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. This will be the fifth time Union Minister Sitharaman will deliver the budget for the fiscal year beginning on April 1. Like the previous two editions, this year's budget will also be delivered in a paperless form, and users will have the option to view it on the Union Budget website or the dedicated free-to-download app on Android's Google Play and Apple App Store. The app was launched in 2021 for hassle-free access to 14 budget-related documents for members of parliament and the public. It was initially launched to limit physical contact in the parliament amid the COVID-19 outbreak, though it also helps promote the government's digital India initiative.

The official Union Budget website and app offer the same functionalities. However, if you're planning to view documents on the phone, the app will be a better option as it is well-optimised for small screens. The app also lets users view budget-related documents of the last two years in a neat format.

The Union Budget app for Android and iPhones has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). The same government body publishes and manages apps such as Aarogaya Setu (COVID-19 tracker), eCourts Services, and MyGov. The Union Budget app will publish all 14 budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (also known as the budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill, and more, after the presentation and speech by the Finance Minister are completed.

The app includes additional sections such as "key to budget", which essentially explains how to read the Union Budget. This section clarifies budget jargon such as Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants, Receipt Budget, Expenditure Profile, and more. Following Finance Minister Sitharaman's presentation, the app will include a "budget highlights" section that compiles key announcements in a friendly format, making it easier for the public to understand the latest developments.

Users can view the full budget speech in a dedicated section, and as expected, the document length varies by speech. In recent years, Finance Minister Sitharaman has gained a reputation for delivering lengthy speeches during the Union Budget presentation. Her 2020-21 speech lasted approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes. The app only supports Hindi and English.

As mentioned, the Union Budget is free to download on Apple App Store and Google Play, though the official Union Budget website also offers direct download links.

In her last presentation for FY2022-23, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced the rollout of 5G, which was officially launched by PM Narendra Modi on October 1. Currently, major telcos such as Airtel and Jio are offering 5G services in many cities for free. This year, there are big expectations from the government to boost India's technology industry. Community by NASSCOM Insights suggests that the government should consider improving India's start-ups and hub for Research and Development.