Unlike OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 11 will come with alert slider

OnePlus 10T 5G has been launched in the global market including India. While the smartphone brings several top-notch features like Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 150W fast charging support, up to 16GB RAM option and more, it misses on a big feature. The OnePlus 10T doesn't come with the iconic alert slider, which is what differentiates OnePlus from other Android phone makers. During a prelaunch meet up with the media, Xiaolu Hou, Head of Product Strategy and Portfolio of OnePlus Global, said that the company is working hard to bring the alert slider back on future OnePlus phones.

The company executive during a video call from China said that the large 360-degree antenna system, the 4800mAh battery capacity together with fast charging support have resulted in space constraints and hence, the company had to let go of the alert slider. He assured that this doesn't mean future OnePlus phones will not come with the alert slider.

Xiaolu Hou said that the team is working extremely hard to resolve the technical issues behind skipping the alert slider. "The OnePlus team is working hard to fix these technical problems and ensure that this kind of sacrifice doesn't happen in future products," he said. Now, it is safe to assume that future OnePlus phones like the OnePlus 11, and beyond will have the alert slider intact.

While the OnePlus 10T misses out on one feature, it brings a lot more for consumers. This is the first OnePlus phone from the brand to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM. The 10T is also the first phone from the brand to offer a 150W fast charging support, which the company claims changes the phone completely on just 19 minutes.

At the OnePlus 10T launch event, the company also announced OxygenOS 13. The 10T currently runs on Android 12 software with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. Although the company hasn't officially confirmed the release time of its latest software version, it did reveal that the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will be the first phone to get OxygenOS 13 software. The latest OnePlus 10T will get the taste of OxygenOS 13 by later this year. The exact timeline is yet to be confirmed.