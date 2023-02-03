Unopened 2007 iPhone model on auction, likely to sell for more than Rs 50 lakh

An unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 is all set to go up for auction. And guess what? It is expected to fetch at least $50,000 around Rs 50,000,00- more than 80 times its original price. The phone belongs to cosmetic tattoo artist Karen Green who got the phone as a gift 16 years ago.

According to a report by Business Insider, Green's friends gifted her the first-generation iPhone in 2007 when the smartphone just arrived in the market. The phone featured a 3.5-inch screen, a 2-megapixel camera, and the Safari web browser.

While Green was all excited about using the new gen smartphone, she didn't open it as she already had three phone lines with Verizon, and iPhones at that time could only use AT&T. So, to avoid the termination fee of her phone lines and eliminate the risk of losing her phone number, Green decided to leave the iPhone unopened for years.

Years later, when Green saw another unopened iPhone being listed on eBay for $10,000 she reminded herself of the old gift she received. Without wasting any time, she asked her son to bring the phone from the shelf and checked if the phone was still unopened and original. And her first-gen iPhone was in fact an unopened original iPhone.

Green later took her iPhone with her on the daytime TV show "Doctor & the Diva" in 2019 where she got to know that the estimated value of her iPhone was set at $5000. After seeing the price, Green decided to hold the phone for more years until last year when she was shocked after finding out about the auction of another factory-sealed iPhone first gen, which got sold for around $40,000 at an auction.

Green further revealed that she was in need of financial assistance as she had started her own business, a cosmetic tattoo studio. So in a hope of getting great value on her iPhone, she reached out to the same auction house which earlier sold the iPhone for $40,000. "If I could hold off on the phone for like another 10 years, I probably would," Green told Business Insider. "The only reason why I am selling that phone is because I need to support this business," she added.

LCG Auctions in the US has finally decided to auction the vintage iPhone Green key safe for almost sixteen years. The bidding has at $2,500 on February 2 and is estimated to fetch $50,000 or more by the end of the auction set on February 19.

While iPhones already enjoy a premium status with crazy fans, now the vintage unopened iPhones are proving to be an excellent investment option for their owner.