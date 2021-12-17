Upcoming smartphones of 2022: OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, Pixel 6a, and more phones

There are plenty of big announcements that will take place next year. We already had a peek at some of these smartphones. This makes us assume that 2022 will be an exciting year for smartphones. Rumours suggest that smartphone giants like OnePlus, Xiaomi and Samsung will kick off 2022 with their flagship offerings. Further, in 2022, we expect to see the Pixel 6a, iQOO 9 and a few other devices.

Most of these devices are expected to see big design changes. For instance, the OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to feature a big square camera module that bends around the edge. The Pixel 6a could sport a design similar to that of the Pixel 6. While Xiaomi 12 is likely to be equipped with a big circular camera module. Apart from the design, revelations have been made about specs too. So keep reading to find about the top phones expected in 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2022 and is expected to make a debut early next year. Ahead of the launch, multiple details of the OnePlus 10 Pro have been revealed. The leaked render of the OnePlus 10 Pro revealed a square camera module that bends around the edge of the smartphone. While the implementation seems to be similar to that of the S21 series, it is unlike anything we have seen on a OnePlus device.

In another new leak, the OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have been revealed. As per this, the OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, OnePlus has already confirmed the inclusion of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on this phone. Besides this, the OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to sport a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom. While at the front, it may get a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

Here's our detailed article on OnePlus 10 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to arrive on February 4. The lineup is expected to bring three smartphones - Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Out of the three, only the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is suggested to see a design change. The live images and dummy units of S22 Ultra showcase a camera module that sits flush with the rear panel. Along with that, it has a dedicated S Pen slot, a curved display, and a squared-off frame.

Depending on the region, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2200 chipset. It is also hinted to get a camera with continuous zoom capability and up to 25W of wireless charging.

Here's our detailed article on Samsung Galaxy S22

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi recently confirmed that its flagship Xiaomi 12 series is coming soon. The launch date is not out yet but should be early in 2022. Like the other phones in the list, renders and specs of the Xiaomi 12 series have been leaked. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro appeared in an identical design in the leaks. While the Xiaomi 12 Ultra features a huge circular rear camera module with Leica branding.

The Xiaomi 12 series will be powered by Qualcomm 8 Gen 1 chipset. We may see an under-display fingerprint scanner on the devices. The Xiaomi 12 may be equipped with 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. Along with that, it may sport a 5000mAh battery with support of 67W charging.

Here's our detailed article on Xiaomi 12

Google Pixel 6a

Google is rumoured to provide a big upgrade to its mid-range device next year. The smartphone, likely to be named Pixel 6a, is expected to sport a design similar to the Pixel 6. However, it may have a more compact design than the Pixel 6. As per the leaks, Pixel 6a will be equipped with a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel. The device could be powered by the custom Tensor chipset that powers the Pixel 6 series. Google is also said to bring Tensor enabled features like updated Voice Typing, HDRnet video, and Live Translate for conversations on the Pixel 6a.

While Pixel 6a is expected to see an upgrade on most fronts, it may not bring a new camera system.

Here's our detailed article on Pixel 6a

iQOO 9

In its short stint of existence, iQOO has a mark in the midrange market. Thus its upcoming iQOO 9 series is something to keep an eye on. Like most of the smartphones in this list, it is expected to ship with the flagship 8 Gen 1 chipset. In addition, the device may sport an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz high refresh rate. Recently iQOO 9 was spotted in the 3C listing with 120W fast charging. Besides this, iQOO 9 is hinted to get gaming-centric features like pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons and dual x-axis linear motors for vibration feedback.

The iQOO 9 is likely to be the most affordable of all the above offerings.