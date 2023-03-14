Update PAN details or bank account will be blocked: If you received this SMS, delete it now

There is a spike in phishing SMS frauds in the last few weeks. Many people across the country are receiving fake SMSs notifying them to update their PAN or Aadhaar card or else their bank account will be blocked. While most of the receivers ignore such messages or are aware of the fraud, many are still falling prey to this viral cyber fraud. In Mumbai itself, more than 40 people lost lakhs in just a few days after clicking on the SMS they received on their mobile phones. In a recently reported case, actor Nagma Morarji also lost Rs 1 lakh after clicking on the link she received with the SMS.

According to ANI, Nagma received a message on February 28 stating that her mobile net banking would be blocked by evening if she did not update her PAN. Thinking it to be an urgent notification from the bank, Nagma clicked on a link in which she was redirected to a page where she was prompted to enter an OTP. However, after entering the OTP she received on her mobile device, Rs 99,998 was immediately withdrawn from her account.

Later an FIR was lodged with Mumbai Police and a case has been registered under sections 420, 419 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66c and 66D of the IT Act and the investigation is underway.

SMS fraud cases rising

While the cases of such phishing SMS frauds are not new, Mumbai is seeing a significant rise in related cases in the past few weeks. Till last week, the Mumbai police had registered more than 70 FIRs in such cases. The cyber cell and Mumbai police have even issued an advisory for the public to be safe from the viral SMS scam and asked everyone not to click on any link in SMS or else they will lose money.

Meanwhile, the police have also identified more than 300 SIM cards through which these SMSs are being sent. According to police, this new scam is being operated by a gang and they are using more than 5,000 SIM cards to send fake SMS and trick people.

While the police trying to catch the gang, it is on people to be safe from such scam. If you have received an SMS saying that you need to update your PAN or Aadhaar or else your bank account will freeze or internet banking will be blocked, DO NOT click on the link.

Do not share OTP

The links attached with these SMS are malicious and help scammers hack your phone. Also, DO NOT SHARE OTP to anyone. As mentioned in the above case, the actress shared her OTP, which made her lose her money. An OTP is a security PIN and you should never share this to anyone or enter it on any unauthorised site. Also do not share any of your personal details with anyone.

Additionally, do not entertain any unknown call which asks you to offer a credit card to offer help with any bank-related work. Even banks have notified people that they do not send any SMS related to KYC, PAN or ask for OTP from their customers.



