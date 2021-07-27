Update your iPhone software right away as Apple releases fix for critical iOS vulnerability

If you have an iPhone or an iPad or a Mac, you should immediately update your device's software. Apple has unexpectedly released a security patch as a part of new software versions for each device to fix a vulnerability in the previous version that hackers were using to jailbreak the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With the new updates, your iPhone should be running the iOS 14.7.1 version, your iPad iPadOS 14.7.1, and your MacBook and iMac should be on macOS Big Sur 11.5.1.

Apple has not said why it urgently needed to patch these vulnerabilities because they seem like they have existed for a while now. However, new speculation has pointed out that the new software updates target the zero-click vulnerability in iMessage that allowed surveillance on iPhones through NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, the reports of which shocked the world earlier this month after Amnesty International's investigation.

On being criticised for bleak iPhone security despite tall claims, Apple responded by saying that it provides a holistically secure environment on its iPhone and that the Pegasus-driven attacks were highly sophisticated. Now, the new software updates from Apple mean your iPhone and other devices are going to be more secure than before, but it is not clear if they are now immune to attacks from software like Pegasus.

The vulnerability here is CVE-2021-30807 and it could allow a hacker to run codes arbitrarily after gaining kernel privileges. Having such advanced access to an iPhone or other Apple devices is what is used to hijack devices or even for jailbreaking. "An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," Apple said. According to a report by The Record, the vulnerability that Apple has noted is very likely a zero-day exploit, and this increases the chance of it being the one that Pegasus targeted.

The iOS 14.7.1 is available for iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone SE 2020, and iPod touch 7th Gen. If you have an iPad Pro, an iPad Air 2 or later models, iPad 5th Gen or later, iPad 4 mini or later, you should download the iPadOS 14.7.1 update right away.