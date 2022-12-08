Update your WhatsApp to use these amazing recently launched features

WhatsApp is one of the top instant messaging platforms, having more than 2 billion active users on iOS and Android globally. And to enhance user interface and privacy, the Meta-owned company rolls out new features every month across its iOS, Android and Web users.

Recently, the platform launched many features, including Message Yourself, Polls, Avatars and more which are available or will be with the updated version of the app. These updates are rolling out for all iOS, Android and Web users.

Let's take a closer look at some of the new WhatsApp features, which are available with the updated version of the application on the App Store or Play Store. If you can't find these features on your device, then update your apps or wait for a few days as these will soon be available for all iOS, Android and WhatsApp for web users.



Message Yourself

The new feature allows users to send messages to your own phone number. You can save your important notes or media. Moreover, your media and chats in the 'Message Yourself' Chat will be delivered to all your linked devices so that you can access them anytime across all devices.

To send a Message to Yourself

Open WhatsApp

Go to the contacts.

At the top of your list of contacts, you will see your name with the text Message yourself (You).

Open the Message Yourself profile.

A chat window will open just like a regular chat. You can send anything including media and messages, like you do in other WhatsApp chat windows.



Chatlist filters

WhatsApp Chatlist filters now allow users to search a chat list to quickly view specific messages or media from contacts or filter all the unread messages. The filter icon is available near the search bar in iPhones, Android phones or WhatsApp web.

To filter unread chats

Tap on the filter icon available at the side of the search bar.

Select from the filter option including unread messages, photos links documents and more.



WhatsApp Polls

WhatsApp Polls allow users to ask questions and get real-time answers in personal or group chats. Users can add up to 12 options under one question in a poll.

To create a poll-

Open any personal or group WhatsApp chat.

Tap on Attachment icon > Poll > Create Poll.

Enter your question in Ask question

Next, enter your poll options. You can also click and drag options to rearrange their order.

Click on the send icon to create and send your poll.



WhatsApp Avatars

Meta is rolling out the new Avatar feature for WhatsApp. Now, WhatsApp users will be able to create their personalized Avatar and set it as a profile picture or to send Avatar stickers.

Here's how you can create your Avatar- How to create your Avatar on WhatsApp and send it to your contacts.



Display profile pictures in group

This new update now makes it easier for users to identify group members. Now users can see a display picture of group participants attached with the text bubble.



Call Link feature

WhatsApp users can now create and send a WhatsApp call link from the Calls tab to help other people from personal or group chats join the call directly from the link.

To send a call link-

Open WhatsApp and tap on the Calls tab

Now tap on Create Call Link

Select your call type, video or voice.

Tap on Share Link or Copy Link and send it on WhatsApp or on any other app.

People will be able to join the ongoing call by tapping the call link.

Link previews on Status

WhatsApp now shows rich previews of links shared as a text status. The preview adds more details and a quick snippet to what's there in the link.

To use this feature-

Open WhatsApp

Open your status tap and create a status.

Paste a link you want to share.

Now wait for a preview to be generated.

Share the status.



Features for Group admins

Now, only group admins will be notified if someone leaves the group.

Group admins can now delete messages from group participants if they find it inappropriate or offensive. All participants can see who deleted the message.

WhatsApp increases the group limit to 512 and soon will allow adding up to 1024 participants.



Undo Delete for me

WhatsApp now allows users to undo the 'Delete for Me' message within a few seconds. So, if you clicked the 'Delete for Me' option instead of Delete for Everyone to recover the delete for me message-

In WhatsApp chat and check the deleted message you mistakenly deleted for yourself.

You will see an 'Undo' option.

Tap on 'Undo' option and your message will be recovered.



Status Reactions

Similar to Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp users can now directly react to status with eight emoji options on the screen.