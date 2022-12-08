Update your WhatsApp to use these amazing recently launched features

WhatsApp is one of the top instant messaging platforms, having more than 2 billion active users on iOS and Android globally. And to enhance user interface and privacy, the Meta-owned company rolls out new features every month across its iOS, Android and Web users.
Recently, the platform launched many features, including Message Yourself, Polls, Avatars and more which are available or will be with the updated version of the app. These updates are rolling out for all iOS, Android and Web users.
Let's take a closer look at some of the new WhatsApp features, which are available with the updated version of the application on the App Store or Play Store. If you can't find these features on your device, then update your apps or wait for a few days as these will soon be available for all iOS, Android and WhatsApp for web users.
The new feature allows users to send messages to your own phone number. You can save your important notes or media. Moreover, your media and chats in the 'Message Yourself' Chat will be delivered to all your linked devices so that you can access them anytime across all devices.
To send a Message to Yourself
WhatsApp Chatlist filters now allow users to search a chat list to quickly view specific messages or media from contacts or filter all the unread messages. The filter icon is available near the search bar in iPhones, Android phones or WhatsApp web.
To filter unread chats
WhatsApp Polls allow users to ask questions and get real-time answers in personal or group chats. Users can add up to 12 options under one question in a poll.
To create a poll-
Meta is rolling out the new Avatar feature for WhatsApp. Now, WhatsApp users will be able to create their personalized Avatar and set it as a profile picture or to send Avatar stickers.
Here's how you can create your Avatar- How to create your Avatar on WhatsApp and send it to your contacts.
This new update now makes it easier for users to identify group members. Now users can see a display picture of group participants attached with the text bubble.
WhatsApp users can now create and send a WhatsApp call link from the Calls tab to help other people from personal or group chats join the call directly from the link.
To send a call link-
WhatsApp now shows rich previews of links shared as a text status. The preview adds more details and a quick snippet to what's there in the link.
To use this feature-
WhatsApp now allows users to undo the 'Delete for Me' message within a few seconds. So, if you clicked the 'Delete for Me' option instead of Delete for Everyone to recover the delete for me message-
Similar to Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp users can now directly react to status with eight emoji options on the screen.
