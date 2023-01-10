Upgraded your iPhone to iOS 16.2? 5 cool features that you must try out

Apple started rolling out the iOS 16 system update for its iPhone range from iPhone SE (3rd generation) to iPhone 14 series last month. The latest update was much anticipated as it brought support for Jio and Airtel 5G so that iPhone users can connect to the new fifth generation network. Additionally, the new OS update also clubbed some security and bug fixes for the iPhones.

But this is not it. The iOS 16.2 also added a series of new features to enhance privacy, experience and user interface in supported iPhones. The latest iOS update introduced Freeform- a digital whiteboarding app, Apple Music Sing, support for Emergency SOS via satellite, lock screen improvements and more.

While some of these features are already noted among iPhone users, many have still not dug into the new offerings by Apple with iOS 16.2. So, let's take a detailed look at all the features and improvements rolled out with the latest iOS 16.2 update.

Freeform app on iPhone

Apple launched Freeform- a new app designed to allow users to do creative brainstorming and collaboration. Apple developed this digital whiteboarding application for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS devices. It offers a flexible canvas- board which allows users to add files, text notes, photos, documents, and web links.

The app also offers a range of pen and brush tools in its iOS and iPadOS versions of the software which let users add sketches or handwriting. Additionally, users can also initiate real-time collaboration and connection with friends with the support of FaceTime and iCloud syncing.

Apple Music Sing

For all the music and karaoke lover, Apple released Apple Music sing to allow users to sing and view real-time, beat-by-beat lyrics for select songs, as well as adjust the volume of a song's vocals. The app also allows users to sing along with the music while viewing the lyrics as they're highlighted, making the iPhone a compatible Karaoke screen.

Apple Music Sing is available on iPhone 11 and later and iPhone SE (3rd generation) using iOS 16.2 or later.

Emergency SOS via Satellite

Apple announced the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature in the fall of 2022 during the launch of the iPhone 14 series and watch 8 series. The new feature gives users support to connect with emergency services when mobile data and Wi-Fi coverage are not available. The feature was one of the highlights of Apple's new offering. However, it was finally released for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models a few months later with iOS 16.2 update.

Notably, Apple offers Emergency SOS via satellite feature free for two years after it is activated on iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro.

Lock Screen Widgets

The iOS 16.2 update also brought some new settings for the lock screen. After updating with the new OS on their iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, users can hide their wallpaper or notifications when the Always-On display is enabled.

Additionally, the onSleep and medication widgets will help users see their sleep and medication track data.

Updates for Game Center

Apple also released SharePlay support in Game Center for multiplayer games. Now users can play with their friends while being with them on FaceTime calls.

Additionally, the new update also added a new Activity Widget which allows users to see what their friends are playing and achieving in games directly from Home Screen.