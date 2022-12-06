UPI transaction limit: This is how much you can spend using GPay, PhonePe, Paytm daily

Reached UPI transaction daily limit, but your transaction money was less than the set transfer limit? National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) introduced the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) a couple of years ago, and this instant real-time payment system has truly changed our lives. From buying vegetables from roadside vendors to transferring money to friends or family, UPI has made bank-to-bank money transfers easy and secure. But with accessibility, the government has set a limit on daily transfers.



UPI money transfer limit

According to NPCI guidelines, a person can make a maximum payment of up to Rs 1 Lakh per day through UPI. The limit varies from bank to bank as small banks such as Canara Bank only allow Rs 25,000 while big banks like SBI have set daily UPI transaction limit to Rs 1,00,000.



UPI transfer limit per day

Along with the money transfer limit, there is a limit to the number of UPI transfers to be carried out in one day. The daily UPI transfer limit is set to 20 transactions. After exceeding the limit, one has to wait for 24 hours to renew the limit. However, the limit may vary as per bank guidelines.

Let's take a quick look at daily UPI transfer limits in UPI payment service providers including GPay, PhonePe, and others.



GPay UPI transfer limit

Google Pay or GPay allows daily money transfers of up to Rs 1,00,00 per day along with a total of up to 10 transaction limits across all UPI apps and bank accounts. Notably, GPay also halts daily transaction limits if someone sends money requests of more than Rs 2,000.



PhonePe UPI transfer limit

PhonePe has set the daily UPI transaction limit to Rs 1,00,000. However, the limit may vary from bank to bank. Along with that, a person can initiate a maximum of 10 or 20 transactions per day through PhonePe UPI depending on the guidelines of the bank.

Similar to GPay, PhonePe also allows money requests of up to Rs 2,000 per day.

Paytm UPI transfer limit

Paytm UPI allows users a money transfer of up to Rs 1 Lakh. However, the app has also set limits on hourly and daily money transfers.

Paytm daily money transfer limit- Rs 1,00,000

Paytm hourly money transfer limit- Rs 20,000

Paytm number of transactions per hour- 5.

Paytm number of transactions per day- 20



Amazon Pay UPI transfer limit

Amazon Pay has also set the maximum money transfer limit through UPI at Rs 1,00,000. Notably, in the first 24 hours after registering for Amazon Pay UPI, users can only transact up to INR 5,000. The number of transactions per day is set up to 20 depending on the bank.