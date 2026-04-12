Upskill us, don't spy on us: AI rollout fuels surveillance fears in India Inc

Indian companies are moving quickly to integrate artificial intelligence into the workplace, but employees are sending a mixed signal: they're ready for AI, just not for being watched.

The India-specific findings of Mercer's Global Talent Trends 2026 report highlight what is emerging as a defining contradiction in the future of work, an "AI paradox" where optimism about technology coexists with deep concerns about trust.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: Sam Altman shares family photo after Molotov attack, warns against rising AI hostility

On the one hand, confidence is high. Nearly 79% of employees trust their organisations to equip them with the skills needed if their roles change due to AI. On the other hand, 75% fear that AI will be used for workplace surveillance, a concern that runs higher than the global average.

For employers, however, the push toward AI is not slowing down, with 54% of India's C-suite leaders expecting AI to drive transformation and innovation in the next two years, well ahead of global peers (42%). HR leaders are already preparing for this shift, with 66% planning to redesign work to better integrate human and machine capabilities.

Advertisement

Employees, for their part, are clear about how they want AI to show up - 69% say its most valuable use would be identifying upskilling opportunities, signalling a preference for enablement over oversight.

This growing reliance on AI is also reshaping how organisations think about talent.

Skills over roles, but anxiety persists

While talent scarcity is a relatively lower concern in India (42% vs 54% globally), the urgency to move towards skills-based models is significantly higher. About 74% of Indian leaders say shifting to skills-powered talent practices is a top priority, reflecting a broader pivot away from traditional role-based structures.

Employees are feeling the pressure of that shift. More than half (54%) worry about whether their skills will remain relevant, and 57% want employers to pay more for in-demand capabilities, underlining the growing link between skills and compensation.

Advertisement

Organisations are beginning to respond, with 57% of HR leaders planning to address pay disparities between new hires and existing employees, while 36% are investing in flexibility around when and where people work to improve day-to-day experience.

Yet even as companies focus on skills and flexibility, another contradiction continues to shape employee behaviour.

Purpose matters, but pay still decides

Indian employees are among the most purpose-driven globally – 74% say working for an organisation they believe in helps them thrive, far above the global average of 42%.

But when it comes to career decisions, pay remains the biggest trigger for attrition. More than half (54%) say they are willing to leave for better compensation, while 44% feel they are not paid fairly. The demand is not just for higher salaries but also for equity, with 37% seeking assurance that they are paid on par with peers for similar work.

This tension between meaning and money is forcing organisations to rethink how they balance purpose, performance, and pay and how transparently they communicate those decisions.

As Arpita Chakraborty, Director – Work, Skills & Talent at Mercer, notes, "India’s corporate leaders are pursuing bold organisational changes… yet only 45% of employees believe their feedback leads to change," highlighting a clear alignment gap between C-suites driving AI-led transformation and employees seeking meaningful action.

Advertisement

"Bridging this divide will require leaders who pair AI fluency, now seen as essential by 78% of executives, with integrity, communication, and accountability to build trust and sustain performance."

Adding to this, Mansee Singhal, Career Leader, Mercer, points out, "India's youthful workforce and bold appetite for organisational redesign are giving companies a clear agility edge over their global peers. To turn this advantage into sustained growth, leaders must harness the promise of AI while protecting trust and addressing the emotional needs of employees. With 74% of Indian employees placing exceptional value on purpose, yet pay remaining the number one reason for attrition, success will come from solving for this dichotomy through amplifying purpose and strengthening performance and pay decisions."