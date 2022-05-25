US continues to be the largest market for tech services: C Vijayakumar, MD & CEO, HCL Technologies

C Vijayakumar, MD & CEO, HCL Technologies in conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today TV Editor at the World Economic Forum 2022 at Davos said that for tech services companies, the US continues to be the bigger market in the world.

“Like for all the tech services companies, the US continues to be the largest market. I think more than 50 per cent of the revenues for the IT sector comes from the US, which continues to be a very robust kind of an operating environment. Europe over the last two to three years, actually more fueled by the pandemic, they're a lot more open to looking at global delivery models, especially countries like Germany, and France, who were not so much leveraging the global delivery models. Now they're a lot more open,” C Vijayakumar, MD & CEO, HCL Technologies said.

Speaking on the visa for professionals from the IT sector, especially from an Indian perspective, he stated that there is a little more emphasis on localization. “In different geographies, where we have localised talent, we hire people to local markets and communities and we really upskill them and deploy them. I think that the localization trend will continue. And for some specialist skills that will continue to be a requirement because even if you hire in the geographies, you may not get all the skills that you need so far for higher-end skills.”

Addressing the answer around visas for the Indian workforce, he addressed the same stating everybody's a global citizen. “There are people working for global companies from anywhere. I think that whole paradigm of getting visas going to another country is a little bit outdated today, so work from anywhere and I think can be done from anywhere, especially in our industry.”

Speaking on the upper hand India has Vijayakumar stated that the abundant talent is India’s biggest advantage. There's no other country in the world which has got so much of raw talent which could be trained and very productively leveraged

