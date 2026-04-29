US military expands Google AI partnership for classified work: Plans for diversified AI ecosystem

Cameron Stanley, the AI chief at the United States Department of Defence (DoD), confirmed that it is expanding its reliance on Google’s Gemini AI model for classified work. The confirmation comes days after the Pentagon was rumoured to have signed an AI deal with Google. According to a CNBC report, Stanley highlighted that depending too much on a single company or provider could be risky.

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It was further highlighted that the Pentagon will be relying on Google’s latest generation AI models, and it has been helping them complete tasks faster and at lower cost. This is helping US military personnel reduce manpower needs, operational costs, and repetitive tasks.

Stanley said, “There are a lot of different things that are saving thousands of man-hours, literally thousands of man-hours on a weekly basis.”

Must read: “It took 9 seconds”: AI agent running on Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.6 wipes critical database

Pentagon is expanding its reliance on Google’s AI technology at a time when it's going through a legal conflict with Anthropic. Just 2 months back, it blacklisted the AI company over a security-related dispute.

Now, it is partnering with rival AI companies like OpenAI and Google to diversify its AI ecosystem, reduce dependence on a single vendor, and strengthen military and operational capabilities using advanced generative AI tools. “Overreliance on one vendor is never a good thing,” Stanley said to CNBC. “We’re seeing that, especially in software.”

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While the Pentagon has restricted the use of Anthropic’s AI models and tools, it recently held a meeting with its CEO, Dario Amodei, about the new Claude Mythos. However, Stanley called it a “wake-up call” for DoD due to cyber risks associated with the powerful model.

Must read: “We need something far more versatile…”: Nirmala Sitharaman flags Anthropic Mythos AI as new risk to banks

On the other hand, President Donald Trump also talked about Anthropic’s blacklisting, saying, “They're very smart, and I think they can be of great use.” When asked about a future AI deal, Trump said, "It's possible. We want the smartest people."