Using a contactless credit card for quick payments? Here is how you can stay safe

Contactless payment methods have made life simpler. All it takes is one tap and the payment can be carried out in a hassle-free manner. In fact, to complete a contactless transaction, one doesn't even need to exactly 'tap' the card on the machine. Simply holding the card in place and hovering over the scanner will do the trick.

The 'tap and pay' technology for credit cards is widely used by people across the globe. But did you know that there are also certain risks associated with such payments? Your credit card information can be misused if you don't take appropriate measures to stay safe.

Read on to find out how you can ensure your safety while using a contactless credit card for quick payments.

Keep your card within the maximum range

Your credit card sends out electromagnetic waves that make a contactless transaction possible. All you need to do is be within the range of the payment that needs to be made and the card can be used for payments. The maximum range for such payments is 4 inches. It is best to keep your card within this range so that unauthorised transactions cannot be carried out.

Consider using an RFID-blocking wallet

If you are concerned about being around people who might want to steal your credit card information, you can use an RFID-blocking wallet to be extra safe. The wallet blocks the radio waves being emitted from your credit card so that when the card is inside the wallet, it is not possible to scan its information using an RFID scanner.

Guard your card

This is perhaps the most important, yet taken-for-granted measure. Keeping your credit card in a safe and secure location at all times is essential. Even if you do lose your card under some unforeseeable circumstances, get it blocked as soon as possible so that nobody can misuse the contactless payment option.

Lock your card

One of the easiest ways to add a layer of security to your credit card is by enabling the lock feature for preventing unauthorised transactions.

Keep tabs on your transactions

Keeping a tab on your card transactions is another way of taking appropriate measures to stay safe. In case there are any unauthorised transactions being carried out via your card, you will be easily notified of the same and can take the necessary steps as soon as possible.

Set up transaction alerts

Sign up for transaction alerts on your card so that a moment a transaction is made, you are immediately notified of the same via text or email. This will also help you to keep a track of your transactions.