Using Airtel as secondary number? These affordable monthly plans will keep your number activated

People often use two sim cards, one as primary and one as a personal number. While the primary number is generally used for the internet and other facilities, the secondary sim is kept for receiving important calls and SMS. Also, with the availability of Wi-Fi in all spaces, including home, office markets and others, the use of mobile data is now reduced. So, recharging with a data plan seems just a waste of money. But what if we tell you that Airtel has some affordable plans curated only for users who want calling benefits?

Yes, Airtel select prepaid plans offers calling, SMS and data for emergency use for people who have Airtel as a secondary sim. The plans come in handy for users who don't use Airtel as their primary sim or if they just want to recharge their number to keep their number active. The smart recharges by Airtel come with a month-long validity and a limited set of data for the entire month.

Here's a quick look at the Airtel prepaid plans with unlimited calling benefits with emergency internet data.

- Airtel Rs 99 Plan: With 28 days of validity, the plan offers Rs 99 talktime and 200MB data for emergency use. The plan charges Rs 2.5 per seconds for all Local/STD/LL calls. For sending a SMS users will be charged Rs 1 per local SMS and Rs 1.5 for one STD SMS. If the emergency data is exhausted, users will be charged 50 paise per MB.

- Airtel Rs 109 Plan: Offering Rs 99 Talktime, the plans come with 30-day validity. For all the Local/STD/LL calls, it charges Rs 2.5 per second for available talktime. It also offers 200MB of emergency data and charges Rs 1 per local SMS.

- Airtel Rs 111 Plan: This plan comes with a calendar month validity. So, if the month is 28 days, 30 or 31 days, this plan will last for one full month. It offers talk time charges of Rs 2.5 per second for Local/STD/LL calls. Additionally, it offers 200MB data and SMS benefits with tariffs of Rs 1 for local SMS and Rs 1.5 per STD SMS.