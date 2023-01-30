Using an old iPhone or iPad? Your device could be at high risk, update now

Apple has always maintained that the safety of its users' data is of prime importance to the company and nothing else matters. It isn't common to come across a potential security risk with any Apple device. The tech giant also keeps rolling out updates with enhanced security features, to safeguard their users' data. However, if you are using an old iPhone or an iPad, chances are that your device could be at high risk if it hasn't been updated in a long time.

CERT-In issues warning for iOS users

The Indian Computer Response Team (CERT-In), India's national cybersecurity agency, issued a warning for all iPhone users about a vulnerability in iOS that may allow hackers to access the device. The warning stated that the vulnerability "could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system."

The reason behind the vulnerability is a type confusion flaw in the WebKit component which can be exploited by hackers and they can lure users into visiting malicious websites that can be harmful.

Apple devices that are being targeted by hackers

The Apple devices at-risk of falling prey to such vulnerabilities are the devices that are running on iOS versions before 12.5.7. These are the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation).

According to CERT-In, the hackers are targeting the vulnerability and exploiting it in the iOS versions released prior to the iOS 15.1.

How can the users stay safe?

To stay safe from attackers, users should update their devices as soon as possible. Apple has released a security patch for iOS 12.5.7 which can be installed easily on your device.

The patch was released on January 23. At the time of releasing the patch, Apple shared a note that read, "Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.1."

How to update your device

All devices can be updated by accessing the settings menu and heading over to the General tab. Then, locate the Software Update tab and click on Download and Install Update. If, for some reason, you are unable to update your device, remove your sensitive data like pictures, passwords, net banking information etc, from your phones and iPads at the earliest.