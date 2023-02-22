Using ChatGPT is a punishable offense in this university, know why

After Bengaluru University and New York education board, the University of Hong Kong based in China has issued a ban on the usage of the AI tool in colleges. The OpenAI-based ChatGPT can not be used by students and teachers alike at the HKU. The university said in a statement that it is illegal to use the chatbot for writing assignments and for using it to teach. If the students are found using the ChatGPT despite the ban, they punishment will be the same as plagiarism offences.

As per GizChina, He Liren, the vice president of the University of Hong Kong who is in charge of teaching work, stipulates the following in an internal letter sent to teachers and students:Prohibit the use of ChatGPT or other AI tools in class, assignments and other assessmentsIf the student does not obtain the written permission of the course teacher when using it, it will be regarded as taking other people's works, involving deception. This simply means that it will be treated as plagiarism.Hong Kong university students who use ChatGPT to complete math, code, composition, and thesis assignments in one stop are probably already expressing their sorrow with their heads rushing.