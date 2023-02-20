Using Jio or Airtel 5G? Check out these 3GB data plans for unlimited data benefits

Jio and Airtel are rolling out their 5G services at a fast pace. Both India's leading telecom operators have reached more than 300 cities combined with their 5G network and are offering the faster network connectivity at free of cost. Users with 5G enabled smartphones can connect to the fifth generation network from either of the telcos without purchasing any new 5G SIM.

However, the new 5G network consumes your active data pack faster. To help with that we are listing 3GB daily data packs from both Jio and Airtel which will not only give 5G speed but will also offer more data to browse or stream across the internet. These packs also include OTT benefits so you can get a free subscription of OTT channels like Disney Plus Hotstar or Amazon Prime Videos or others and binge watch on 5G speed.

Let's take a look at 3G daily data packs from Jio and Airtel which offer unlimited calling, data and SMS benefits with added perks.

Jio plan with 3G daily data

Rs 419 prepaid plan: With 28 days validity, this prepaid plan offers total data of 84 GB with 3GB per day limit. Post daily data consumption users will get unlimited Internet but with, reduced speed of 64 Kbps. The plan also includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and free subscription to Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and Jio Cloud.

Rs 1199 prepaid plan: Jio offers 84 days validity under this pack with 252 GB total data. Users get unlimited high speed internet with a 3GB daily limit. Post consumption, the internet speed is reduced to 64Kbps. Users also get unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day limit with free subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel plan with 3G daily data

Rs 499 plan: With 28 days pack validity, this prepaid plan includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and 3GB daily internet data. As added benefits, Airtel has included a bundle of OTT and added subscriptions. Users get a free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile for 3 months and 28 days subscription to Xstream app. Not only this, Airtel also offers subscription of Apollo 24|7 Circle, HelloTunes, Wynk Music and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Rs 699 plan: Under this plan, Airtel offers 3GB daily high-speed internet, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day benefits for 56 days. As for added benefits, users get 56 days subscription to Amazon Prime Membership, subscription to Xtream App and benefits of Apollo 24|7, HelloTune, Wynk Music and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.