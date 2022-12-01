Using TWS or Bluetooth devices? Here's how you can safeguard yourself from Bluetooth hacking

With the latest innovation and technology in smartphones and other gadgets, the dependency on wired connectivity is reducing. Most of the devices are now dependable on wireless connectivity of Bluetooth to make connections. People are further preferring wireless gadgets for more seamless connection without the hassle of carrying cord and wire. However, due to this the devices are getting more vulnerable to cyber-attack through Bluetooth connection- Bluebugging.

Bluetooth hacking or Bluebugging or Bluejacking is a hacking process where hackers get access to devices which have a discoverable Bluetooth connection. Hackers can pair their device through the victim's phone or laptop and steal sensitive data and have full control over the device without their knowledge .



How Bluebugging works?

A hacker can hack and connect to a device when the Bluetooth is discoverable to users and the device is at a distance of 10 meters. To connect to device, they use brute force pairing, which basically means trying all the possible passwords to crack the connectivity code. Once the phone is connected, hackers install malware to steal sensitive data, get access to the calls, messages and even modify contacts. They can even transact money from the banking apps or can stalk and blackmail victims by stealing their private videos from the phone.



Which devices are more vulnerable to Bluebugging?

Any device that supports Bluetooth can be blue-bugged. The TWS (True Wireless Stereo) or wireless earbuds headphones, smartwatches which can record calls are all vulnerable to Bluetooth hacking. Apps which help phones connect with TWS or wireless devices also put smartphones at the risk of hacking if users don't follow precautions.



How to protect yourself from Bluebugging?