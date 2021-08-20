Using WhatsApp Plus? Your account can get banned on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has zero tolerance for people using third-party apps that use the same name as the Facebook-owned company but claims to offer more features. Third-party apps like WhatsApp Plus, GB Plus and others offer tons of features that WhatsApp does not have. However, these apps are unsafe and infested with malware that can steal your personal data. This is one of the prime reasons why you would never find such apps on the Play Store or App Store.

WhatsApp Plus and other third party apps that mimic the original messaging app, come with features including auto-replies, chat scheduling and others. These features are not available on WhatsApp. The messaging in fact was never spotted testing auto-replies and chat scheduling but these fake apps already have it. The developers of third party apps lure users to transfer their chats to apps like WhatsApp Plus or GB Plus to use the advanced features.

As per WhatsApp policies, an account that is found violating the guidelines of the messaging app can face a temporary or permanent ban on the app. WhatsApp refers to the unauthorised versions of the app as "WhatApp Mods". And If you are found to be using a modded version of the messaging app, WhatsApp will ban you because that is clear violation of the company's terms and conditions.

Most third-party apps like WhatsApp Plus and GB Plus are not available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. They can only be downloaded through APK. It is no secret that the apps that are being offered to users through unfair means are often infested with malware. There is no information about how the app takes care of the user's privacy and security, whether the chats are safe or not. These apps do not pay any heed to the safety and privacy of the users. By downloading such apps, you not only compromise your security but also end up losing access to WhatsApp, which is an integral part of our day-to-day life.

WhatsApp has always warned users against using a modified version of its app. In 2019, WhatsApp had banned many accounts that were associated with the GB WhatsApp. The ban was temporary but came with a warning that if users do not switch to the original, they will get banned from WhatsApp permanently.