Using YouTube on TV or watching in 4K? Soon you may have to pay a fee

Google has been trying to increase its revenue from YouTube for a while now. But it seems that the service is still not making as much money for Google as the company wants. So, more unskippable ads are coming to YouTube. The other big change in the coming days is likely to be related to the 4K content as YouTube is probably planning to restrict such content to only YouTube Premium subscribers. If YouTube does make the 4K content "Premium-only" it will majorly impact the users who like to watch YouTube on a big screen in 4K resolution.

How do we know that YouTube will soon charge a fee for its 4K content? Many users in recent days have taken to Reddit and Twitter to post about YouTube asking them to upgrade to premium in order to watch videos of 4K quality. Users posted screenshots of YouTube video quality settings in which "Premium. Tap to upgrade" can be seen under the 4K option. This indicates that now users may have to upgrade to YouTube premium in order to unlock the 4K video quality option.

It is not clear yet if YouTube is planning to officially roll out the new feature or is just taking feedback from its users. Also, not all YouTube users are seeing this new change. For now on both Android and iOS, most users can enjoy the 4K videos for free on all devices for the time being.

YouTube is experiencing steady growth in its Premium subscribers. But clearly the company wants more. Google earlier announced that the YouTube Premium subscriber count reached 50 million by 2021, which was 20 million more than what it had in 2020. The Premium users get the option of ad-free video streaming, background music playback, unlimited downloads and a subscription to YouTube Music. In India, a YouTube Premium subscription costs Rs 129 per month.

Of late, even as Google experiments with different revenue models, not all of its moves have pleased users. Recently, when the company started trialling multiple -- up to 5 -- unskippable ads in its videos, the user feedback was negative. The company then stopped pushing such ads. So, chances are that the "Premium" for 4K plan may not find favour with YouTube users.