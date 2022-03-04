Vaccinated Apple employees will no longer have to wear masks at offices

Apple will no longer make it mandatory for employees to wear masks. As per a Bloomberg report, Apple to some extent has lifted Covid-19 related restrictions in its offices. The Cupertino giant no longer wants its vaccinated employees to wear masks at offices. The report states that corporate employees will not have to wear a mask at offices where "local indoor-mask mandates have been eliminated." However, the retail employees can choose to wear masks depending on the locations and the crowd they are dealing with.

A lot of Apple stores in the United States including Kansas, North Carolina and Ohio and most New York regions do not have mask restrictions. Not only the employees, but even the customers can also walk in freely without a mask to an Apple store. Although Apple has eased the mask restrictions, it is yet to fully open its corporate offices across the world. Apple's counterparts Google and Twitter have already started calling employees back to the office.

Google in a memo to its employees asked them to return to the office by April 4. The search giant will now end the voluntary work from home specifically for employees in several US locations including the Bay Area. Previously, Google had also eased the vaccination guidelines. It no longer wants its employees who are working from home to get both the Covid-19 vaccines.

"It's been a long and challenging two years since the vast majority of our people started working from home. But the advances in prevention and treatment, the steady decline in cases that we continue to see, and the improved safety measures we have implemented across our Bay Area site now mean we can officially begin the transition to the hybrid work week," John Casey, Google's vice president of global benefits said in an email to employees. The email was obtained by CNBC.

Employees who are not vaccinated will have to follow Covid-related protocols which include frequent testing, wearing masks, David Radcliffe, Google's VP of real estate and workplace services had said in a note to employees. His note further mentioned that amenities like fitness centers, shuttle services, pantries, and "all informal spaces" will be reopening soon.