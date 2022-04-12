Valorant Mobile may be close to a launch as leaked screenshots show character selection, in-game screen

Valorant seems to be finally making its way to smartphones, with a mobile version of the game apparently in the final stages of development in select regions of the world. New hints on the mobile version of the game have been dropped online and show us what we can expect from it once it finally lands on devices across the globe.

For those unaware, Valorant is a hugely popular battle royale game for PC. Its developer, Riot Games, had confirmed last year that it would be coming out with a new version of the game for smartphones, though no timeline had been suggested for the same. New leaks now suggest that the game may be close to a launch.

The hints have been dropped through some photos shared on Twitter by known Valorant leaker DannyINTEL recently. Screenshots show the mobile playtest of the game, revealing some crucial aspects of it. A look at these screenshots impresses gamers with the level of graphics and controls visible on the Valorant mobile.

The photos on Twitter hint that Valorant Mobile is under testing in China, based on the game language we see on them. Other than this, we can see a screenshot of the character selection screen, showing the popular character Sova. Other Valorant characters like Killjoy, Breach, Jett, Phoenix, Reyna, and Skye can also be seen in the picture.

(Image: Twitter/ DannyINTEL)

There is also an in-game capture, depicting the gameplay and controls. The controls are much like what we have seen on other battle royale games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile. A movement and shoot button are located on the left of the screen, while the right controls like shoot, duck, jump, melee attack and reload. Interestingly, controls for special powers of the character, an attribute for which Valorant is hugely popular, can also be seen on the screen.

The tipster writes in his tweet that the game is already under testing, so we can expect a beta version of it to drop soon. It is expected that Riot Games will conduct a phased rollout of Valorant Mobile, but before that, we may see an invite-based beta testing of the game.