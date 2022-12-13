Verified Twitter users to lose Blue Checks soon, Elon Musk says they were given out in a corrupt way

Twitter users may soon lose the blue check mark beside their profile name as Elon Musk is not happy about the way they were given out. Ever since Musk took over, he has been coming up with different ways to take away the exclusivity that comes with the blue tick or the verification badge. Musk introduced the Blue subscription, which has been relaunched once again. The subscription grants blue tick to anyone who has paid for it. Previously, the blue tick was associated with prominent people such as journalists working in notable organisations, political figures, celebrities and more.

Replying to a tweet calling Musk "ruthless", Musk said, "In a few months, we will remove all legacy blue checks. The way in which they were given out was corrupt and nonsensical."

More than 400,000 Twitter accounts have a blue check beside their names on the micro-blogging site. The verification badge marked them as an authentic source and are usually granted to accounts belonging to journalists, celebrities, government departments and companies.

Musk had said that the new subscription services will grant blue tick to individuals irrespective of their social status. They can get one beside their profile if they agree to pay for the subscription plan. When Twitter had briefly rolled out the Blue subscription plan, users took the opportunity to impersonate celebrities and companies to mislead the followers. The feature was soon rolled back.

However, once again Twitter has rolled out the Blue subscription, this time with different colour badges. "Starting today, we're re-enabling Twitter Blue sign ups on iOS and web. Twitter Blue subscribers will get access to subscriber-only features* such as Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads and reader mode. Subscribers will also receive a blue checkmark after their accounts are reviewed to ensure they meet all of our requirements, including our rules against impersonation. Accounts found to be breaking our rules may be suspended without a refund," Twitter said in a blog post.

The subscription plan is priced at $8/month on web, and $11/month for those who sign up on iOS. Existing Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to upgrade, cancel, or auto-renew their subscription at the new price. Prices may vary by region. We plan to offer subscriptions on Android soon.Twitter Blue is now available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. The feature will be rolled out in more countries soon.