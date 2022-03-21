Very soon your Zomato food order will be delivered in just 10 minutes

Zomato, one of the most popular food delivery applications in the country, has announced a 10-minute food delivery service for foodies out there. Founder of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, took to Twitter on Monday evening to announce yet another quick delivery service. He said, "10-minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato". So far, we have seen 10-minute grocery delivery services from various tech platforms. This is the first time that a company has claimed to deliver food in just 10 minutes.

In an official blogpost, Goyal noted, "after becoming a frequent customer of Blinkit (one of Zomato's investments in the quick commerce space), I started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete. If we don't make it obsolete, someone else will". "Innovating and leading from the front is the only way to survive (and therefore thrive) in the tech industry. And here we are with our 10-minute food delivery offering Zomato Instant," he added.

Goyal also highlighted that "sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time" is one of the most used features on the Zomato mobile app.

While these quick delivery services are great for customers, but not so much for delivery agents. Since the 10-minute grocery delivery service gained momentum in the country, there have been various incidents that put the lives of delivery agents at risk. Goyal clarified that Zomato doesn't put any pressure on the delivery partners to deliver food faster.

Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato.



Food quality 10/10

Delivery partner safety 10/10

Delivery time 10 minutes



Here's how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety https://t.co/oKs3UylPHh pic.twitter.com/JYCNFgMRQz — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 21, 2022

"We will start with a clarification to fulfill our quick delivery promise, we do not put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster. Nor do we penalise delivery partners for late deliveries. The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery. Time optimisation does not happen on the road, and does not put any lives at risk," he noted.

As for the release of this service, Zomato Instant will start with four stations in Gurugram from next month onwards. The company hasn't revealed any details about the rollout timeline as of yet.

If Zomato Instant turns out to succeed, it is safe to say that rival food-delivery applications like Swiggy will also come up with similar quick food delivery services in the near future.

After Swiggy launched Instamart a few months ago, Zomato invested in Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers). Blinkit, another 10-minute grocery delivery service, has gained country-wide popularity for its 10-minute grocery delivery service. However, unlike Instamart, it charges Rs 9 for every order regardless of the cart price.