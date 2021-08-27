Vi gives 3GB data and 84 days validity with Rs 801 prepaid plan, check similar offers from Airtel and Jio

Telecom companies Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi offer plans that give 84 days validity and 365 days validity. These plans come in handy to users who are not looking to recharge their plans repeatedly. Some also have access to streaming benefits. In this article, we look at plans that give up to 365 days validity and are priced under Rs 1500. Vi offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs 801 which gives 3GB daily data for 84 days and gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives 16GB of extra data and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

It also gives additional benefits like high-speed nighttime internet, weekend rollover data benefit, and Vi movies and TV. Jio gives a prepaid plan priced at Rs 999 which offers 3GB daily data for Rs 999 and gives unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 84 days validity. It also gives access to Jio apps.

While Jio does not offer any prepaid plan that gives 3GB daily data with 56 days validity, Vi gives a prepaid plan that is priced at Rs 601 that offers 3GB daily data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also offers one year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The additional benefits of this plan include high-speed nighttime data, weekend rollover benefit, and access to Vi movies and TV. While Airtel does not offer any prepaid plan that gives 3GB daily data with 84 days validity, Jio and Vi offer prepaid plans that offer such benefits.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of a new prepaid annual data voucher priced at Rs 1498. The data voucher offers unlimited speed with 2GB of data per day after which the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. The plan will be available starting August 23 in all circles. The plan can be seen as an ideal work-from-home data plan for users carrying on with remote work. BSNL offers a top-up plan at Rs 1000 which gives the talk value Rs 844.

Airtel offers a data spread of 24GB data for 365 days with its Rs 1498 prepaid plan. The plan offers unlimited calls and 3600 SMS. This truly unlimited plan also offers additional benefits like Airtel XStream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and online classes.

Vi gives a plan at Rs 1499 which gives annual validity and offers 24GB data spread with unlimited calls for 365 days. This plan also offers 3600 SMS. As per Vi's website, the plan offers Rs 125 assured bonus cash to play your favourite games on MPL. The plan also offers a Rs 75 daily discount on food orders from Zomato with terms and conditions.



