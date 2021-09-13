Vi is giving streaming benefit with Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans for limited period, check all details

Vodafone Idea or Vi is currently offering streaming benefits with two of its 1.5GB daily data plans priced at Rs 399 and Rs 599. Users getting these plans can get a Zee5 Premium subscription free of cost until September 15, 2021. The Rs 399 and Rs 599 prepaid plans from Vi give 56 days and 84 days validity respectively. These plans also come with unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. Earlier this year in July, Vi started offering Zee5 premium subscription with plans at Rs 299, Rs 449, and Rs 699.



Vi's Rs 355 data plan also gives access to Zee5 Premium streaming benefits with 28 days and 50GB of data. Vi Rs 595 prepaid plan offers streaming benefits with 1-year access to Zee5 Premium. The plan gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100SMS per day. This plan also comes with weekend rollover data benefits so it is ideal for users who want to make the most of streaming benefits with a validity of 56 days. The plan also gives Vi Movies and TV access.

Vi also recently revised its Disney+ Hotstar plans after the revision of plans brought by the streaming service. Vi's Disney+ Hotstar plans were previously priced at Rs 401, Rs 601 and Rs 801. They have been hiked by Rs 100 and are now priced at Rs 501, Rs 701 and Rs 901 but offer the same benefits. These plans offer 100GB data for 28 days, 200GB data for 56 days and 300GB data for 84 days.

All of these plans offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with telecom-specific benefits. Vi also gives a data plan which was priced at Rs 501 and is now priced at Rs 601 that offers 75GB data for 56 days validity. While the above-stated plans are upgraded plans, the telcos continue to offer 2GB daily data plans which have not been revised since they don't offer Disney+ Hotstar benefits. Meanwhile, Vi has stopped offering one of its most attractive plans in some circles. The telco has now stopped offering its double data benefit that gives 4GB data per day along with other benefits in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles.

The plans are available in other circles and also give access to additional benefits like unlimited nighttime data and rollover data during the week. The plans are ideal for users looking for additional data for work from home or gaming and streaming purposes.