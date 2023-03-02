Vi launches Rs 296 prepaid plan with 25GB data, calling and other benefits

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new Rs 296 prepaid plan, which doesn't offer daily data benefit as the company offers one month's data all at once. The new recharge pack from Vi includes calling and SMS too. Airtel and Reliance Jio also offer a similar plan with some additional benefits. Here is everything you need to know.

Vi launches Rs 296 prepaid plan

The new Rs 296 prepaid recharge pack from Vodafone Idea comes with unlimited voice calling to all networks and 100 SMS per day. People also get 25GB of total data and there is no cap on daily limit, which means that people will have to be a little careful while watching a TV show or any content because they will end up losing a lot of data way before the month ends. This won't be an issue if you have Wi-Fi at your home.

Do keep in mind that once you exhaust the provided mobile data, the telecom company will charge you 50 paise per MB and there will also be charges for SMS if you use up all the benefits. The prepaid plan will remain valid for 30 days once you buy it. The pack doesn't include any OTT subscription. It is mainly for those who want the calling feature and a bit of data as well for a month.

Airtel and Jio Rs 296 prepaid pack

Airtel and Jio also have a similar Rs 296 prepaid plan. So, customers get 25GB of data with these telecom companies too. But, for those who require much more data and are using 5G network, I advise them to not buy this plan. 5G drains out data way too faster and you will end up buying a data add-on pack. Reliance Jio has a 5G upgrade pack worth Rs 61, which offers 6GB of total data. The pack's validity is based on your current active plan. Coming back to the Rs 296 prepaid plan from Jio and Airtel, the companies also offer unlimited calling to any network, and 100 SMS per day with 30 days of validity.

With Jio's prepaid plan, one also gets free access to apps such as JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioTV. Airtel's Rs 296 pack includes additional benefits as well. One gets Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Wynk Music Free, and membership of Apollo 24|7 circles. The customers will also get free hello tunes access for 30 days.