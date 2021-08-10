Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan gives 4GB daily data and streaming benefits, what Airtel and Jio offer at similar price

Vodafone Idea or Vi has revised the benefits of its Rs 449 double data prepaid plan. The plan offers 4 GB daily data under the double data benefit, unlimited calls and daily 100 SMS. Now, to retain existing subscribers and to gain new subscribers, Vi's Rs 449 plan will offer a one-year subscription to the premium video streaming app Zee5 Premium. This is one new benefit that the subscribers did not have before in this plan. Earlier the Rs 699 recharge plan of Vodafone Idea used to come with a Zee5 Premium. Not only this, but the Rs 299 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea now also comes with a ZEE5 Premium subscription which is valid for an entire year.

Now, Airtel and Jio offer similar plans at this price point under Rs 500. Here is what they offer. Airtel offers a prepaid plan at Rs 448 which is considered as one of the best-prepaid plans under Rs 500 as this plan gives 3GB data per day with 28-days validity and an annual VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. The plan comes with 100 SMS per day and additional benefits with a subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium, Prime Video Mobile Edition included in addition to subscriptions of Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Airtel also offers a prepaid plan at Rs 449 that gives 2GB of data per day with truly unlimited calls and 56 days validity. The plan also gives 100 SMS per day. It also gives a subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition, Airtel XStream and Wynk Music.



Jio offers two prepaid plans under Rs 500 priced at Rs 401 and Rs 444. The Rs 401 prepaid plan gives 90GB data for 28 days that comes down to 3GB data per day with additional 6GB data. The plan gives unlimited domestic calls from Jio to any network at no additional cost. This plan gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps and a 1-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar at no extra cost. Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan gives 2GB daily data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



