Vi starts rolling out 5G services in India, here is how to activate

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has finally started rolling out 5G support in India. The company's customer support team has revealed on Twitter that Vi 5G is now available in Delhi. Currently, this is the only Indian city where Vi 5G is accessible. So far, the company hasn't made any announcement related to the commercial rollout of 5G, but it seems that it is silently making cities 5G-compatible to offer its users a better experience.

As of now, there is no information on when Vi will push out 5G support in more cities. But, we do know that this will happen soon. The telecom company's customer support team has confirmed on Twitter that "Vi is actively working with its partners to bring 5G to multiple cities" and that it will be revealing its plans soon. The tweet was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

It is worth noting that Jio 5G is available in as many as 78 Indian cities. Reliance Jio promised to deliver 5G across India by the end of this year and it seems that the company is on track to achieving its goal because new cities are added to the list on almost a daily basis. Airtel is lagging behind and its 5G service has so far reached only 22 Indian cities.

But, are any of these companies able to provide a stable 5G experience? Well, telecom companies are offering 5G to a lot of customers, but the experience is not that great. We have been hearing about call drop issues and this is something that we have also witnessed after switching to 5G. One of the biggest issues of using 5G is the loss of data within minutes. 5G is much faster than 4G, so it downloads or buffers everything in seconds even if you are not watching full content. This drains out most of the data within minutes. So, users are advised to keep data backup ready before switching to 5G if they want to end up with zero data.

Jio 5G is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Pune, and 66 other cities. Airtel customers who are based in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Gurugram, Guwahati, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, and a few other cities will be able to access 5G.

People who have a 5G-compatible phone don't need to do much to activate 5G and just enable it in the mobile network setting. Some smartphones are by default set to 5G/4G/3G network setting, so that your mobile will work according to the network that is available in your area. In case your 5G phone is not showing 5G network option, then it means that your unit hasn't yet received a 5G support update. You can check for it by going to the phone's software settings.