Vijay Sales offering discount up to Rs 10,000 on iPhone 14, MacBook Air M1 and other Apple products 

If you are planning to buy an Apple product, head straight to a Vijay Sales outlet near your house, because the electronics store is offering massive discounts on all Apple products. Vijay Sales is hosting a special sale on Apple products starting December 23. The sale will be live until December 31. Buyers can avail best deals on all Apple products across its 120+ retail outlets as well as the Vijaysales.com.

Check out all the deals on iPhone 14, MacBook Air M1 and all other products

iPhone 14

The newly-launched iPhone 14 can be brought at an effective price of Rs 61,900 at Vijay Sales.The iPhone 14 which is usually priced at Rs. 79,900 is being offered at a deal price of Rs. 74,900 plus instant discount of Flat 5000 on HDFC Bank cards. Moreover, if you wish to exchange your existing smart phone & if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5000, it will be topped by another 3000 at Vijay Sales taking the total discount amount to Rs. 18,000 & the final price of the Latest iPhone 14 to just Rs. 61,900



As a part of its Apple Days campaign, consumers can access unbelievable offers on all the devices with effective pricing including instant discounts:

In the smartphone category, iPhone 14 starts from Rs. 69,900; iPhone 14 Plus starts from Rs. 78,699; iPhone 14 Pro starts from 1,26,100; iPhone 14 Pro Max starts from 1,35,800; iPhone 12 starts from Rs. 52,900 and iPhone 13 starts from Rs. 62,900

In the iPad category, the iPad 9th Gen starts from Rs. 25,700; the iPad 10th Gen starts from Rs. 39,490; iPad Air 5th Gen starts at Rs. 51,700; and iPad Pro starts at Rs. 73,000.

In the laptop category, the MacBook Air with M1 chip starts at Rs. 77,900; the MacBook Air with M2 chip starts at Rs. 95,500; MacBook Pro with M2 Chip starts at Rs. 1,04,300; the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro Chip starts at Rs. 1,07,500; the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro Max Chip starts at Rs. 2,80,300.



In the Smartwatches Category, the Apple Watch Series 8 starts from Rs. 39,900; Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) starts from Rs. 26,000; Apple Watch Ultra starts from Rs 82,300.

In the audio Category, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) will be available at Rs. 23,400.



Protect your Apple Devices by adding Apple Care+ with the purchase. Vijay Sales is also offering up to 20% off on Apple Care+.

