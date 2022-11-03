Viral: Pic of Twitter manager sleeping on floor after Elon Musk 12-hour rule, she says deadlines must be made

Working on Elon Musk's Twitter is harder than you can imagine. Musk does not want you to take even a single day off, and spend 12 hours a day in his office. In a situation like this, you are practically left with an option to either pack your bags and sleeping bags and carry them to the office or quit your job. If the second option is not feasible, it is also better to sleep on the office floor whenever you get little time for yourself. One of Twitter's product managers shared a picture of an employee sleeping on the floor after Musk's erroneous work schedule came into effect.

Twitter employee Evan Jones, who works in the product team of the micro-blogging site, shared a picture of his boss Esther Carwford sleeping on the office floor. He captioned the picture saying, "When you need something from your boss at on Elon Twitter." Crawford then reshared the picture and said, "When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines, sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork." The tweet was first spotted by Business Insider.

Insider reports that it is unclear where the photo was taken. That is because Evan Jones is reportedly based in New York, whereas Crawford's Twitter bio reveals that she is based in Los Angeles.

In a separate post, Crawford said that she is hopeful that Twitter will live up to its potential one day. She tweeted, "Twitter is real and weird, and I love it. It hasn't lived up to its potential yet, but I'm an optimist and believe it can, and will. I'm long on Twitter."

As per reports, ever since Musk took over Twitter, he has made some major changes in management. Employees are reportedly spending way more time in the office than they are expected to do to meet the deadlines and unrealistic targets set for them.

Previously, a CNBC report claimed that Twitter employees have been asked to work for 12 hours a day and seven days a week. The managers have also asked the employees to put in extra hours to meet Musk's deadlines.

"Managers at Twitter have instructed some employees to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, in order to hit Musk's aggressive deadlines, according to internal communications," the report stated. "Task completion by the early November deadline is seen as a make-or-break matter for their careers at Twitter," it further added. Musk is reportedly expected to part ways with close to 3000 employees.

