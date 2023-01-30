Viral video showing Ranbir Kapoor throwing fan's phone is an ad for this upcoming Oppo phone

Just a few days ago, a video of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor throwing a fan's phone while the guy was trying to click a selfie with the Brahmastra actor went viral. The video went viral all over social media in no time and Kapoor was bashed all over social media for being this rude to a fan who just wanted a photo with the actor. Now, what if we say that there's a catch and actor didn't throw the fan's phone out of angry?

This was just a promotional stunt by the actor for the upcoming Oppo Reno 8T smartphone, which is set to go official in just a few days from now. For the unaware, Kapoor is the brand ambassador of Oppo for a while now and has been seen promoting Oppo Reno smartphone earlier as well. Now, while the promotional activities are on, it is safe to assume that the Oppo Reno 8T will launch very soon.

According to rumours, the Oppo Reno 8T will launch in India on Feb 3. The company is yet to confirm the launch date officially. Ahead of the official announcement, the complete specs sheet and the India price of the upcoming Oppo smartphone.

Oppo Reno 8T specs and India price (rumoured)

As far as specs are concerned, rumours revealed that the Oppo Reno 8T will come packed with a 6.67-inch AMOLED 10-bit display with a Full HD+ resolution and a higher 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to come in both 4G and 5G models. Rumours suggest that the 4G model will be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor while the 5G model will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. The smartphone is expected to come packed with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the software front, the phone will run on Android 13 with the latest ColorOS build out of the box.

In terms of camera, the Oppo Reno 8T is likely to offer a dual rear camera system consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone is tipped to include a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is also said to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging in the box.

Now, rumours also suggest that the Reno 8T will come bundled with a free pair of Oppo Enco Buds 2 earphones as part of pre-booking offers. Notably, the company hasn't revealed any of these details officially yet.

The India price of the Oppo Reno 8T has also leaked online. As per leaks, the upcoming Oppo phone will either be priced at Rs 28,999 or Rs 29999. This is said to be the starting price of the Reno 8T and with higher variants the price is also likely to go up.